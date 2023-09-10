Frank Salt Real Estate has unveiled the winners of their hugely popular art competition ‘My Green Corner’ launched in March. A total of 489 entries were submitted.

The art competition aimed at encouraging children to express themselves by creating unique artworks that feature their special green corner – whether it’s a park, garden, landscaped street, alley, or even their own backyard or terrace. Participants were simply asked to showcase a green space dear to their hearts while also promoting awareness about the significance of green spaces in their daily lives.

The competition was targeted at school-aged children which were divided into five age categories ranging from five to 19 years of age.

All 489 art pieces were meticulously studied by a panel of judges that comprised both rising stars and established figures in the art world, as well as passionate environmental enthusiasts, namely Denise Papagiorcopulo, Nickie Sultana Radojevic, Simone Magri, Julia Grech Lupi, Leonard Van Den Berg, Joe Young, Ray Young and company chairman Frank Salt, an artist himself.

The winners from each category were the following:

5 to 7 years category: Kayleigh Tanti, runner-up Adamantia Adamantiadis;

8 to 10 years category: Lara Ellul, runner-up Yuki Chen;

11 to 13 years category: Emma Brincat, runner-up Bella Chai;

14 to 16 years category: Selsebil Ben Saad, runner-up Dejan Catania;

17 to 19 years category: Kathleen Flask, runner-up Anastasiia Kishinets.

Overall winners were Julian Axisa, Mara Cachia, Matthew Sammut and Selsebil Ben Saad.

“We were simply amazed by the sheer artistic talent of these kids, and although winning entries were selected, the incredible creativity and passion of every participant shone through every brushstroke, pencil line and digital masterpiece,” director Grahame Salt said while presenting gifts to the winners.

He went on to thanking teachers and parents for supporting their children and helping them develop their talents.

“Art and sport always need a lot of encouragement and that’s why we support this initiative”, he said.

€1,250 worth of gifts were presented to the winners and runners-up of each category, as well as to the overall winners.