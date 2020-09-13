Frank Salt Real Estate Group has recently welcomed Vanessa Bugeja to its management team. She is the new manager of the Overseas Division, replacing Marcelle Bartoli who spearheaded the division for the past nine years, right up until her retirement a few weeks ago.

Bugeja is joining the company after a 30-year career in banking and following a short career break where she obtained her Masters of Science in Financial Management from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland.

“I have always thought of the Frank Salt brand as synonymous with professionalism and high standards and I am very happy to be part of the team,” she said.

“Apart from dealing with clients’ requests, I would like the division to take on a proactive approach for business development. My aim is to increase business opportunities for the company I am so proud to be a part of.

“This new post offers me new challenges and I look forward to delivering all that is expected from this dynamic and central role within the organisation.”

The Overseas Division is the company’s first point of contact with foreign clients who may wish to relocate to Malta and also assists all foreign clients who are looking to purchase or rent a property in Malta and Gozo. The division’s aim is to build a healthy client relationship and provide a one-stop-shop approach in an effort to simplify the whole process as much as possible.

“I have no doubt Vanessa has the necessary skills and expertise to successfully manage this division which continues to offer clients the best possible customer experience,” operations director Darren De Domenico said.

“We are committed to keep up the highest standards of service we are known to provide, both for locals and foreigners.”