Frank Salt Real Estate Ltd has recently appointed George Vassallo, Jonathan Sammut and Marie Grech to the Frank Salt Real Estate board of directors. These appointees are not new to the company, having formed part of the team for several years.

George Vassallo first joined Frank Salt Real Estate in 1986 as a sales consultant, and was later appointed as manager for the Sliema branch in 2006. He has always been sales- oriented and still finds selling property very satisfying and motivating after all these years. He is also a great team player and spearheaded a great team of sales consultants at the Sliema branch to win the company’s Best Branch Award in 2007 and 2014.

Vassallo believes in giving all to his clients and makes sure that his many years of experience are translated into a successful transaction to both buyer and seller. His motto is “make your clients your friends and your friends your clients”.

“As a newly-appointed director I want to make sure that we retain our hard earned reputation as the most reliable and trustworthy estate agents in the industry,” he said.

Jonathan Sammut first ran a very small accounts department in 1991. As the company expanded over the years, the department evolved in order to keep in line with changes in technology and accounting standards. Sammut helped develop tailor-made computer systems in order to handle all aspects of the group’s various departments and business interests, including detailed reporting systems. He also assisted in merging the various companies within the Frank Salt Real Estate group.

His dedication to Frank Salt Real Estate has spanned over almost 30 years of service and through his role as director in charge of finance, he will be able to continue to help the company stay at the forefront of the real estate sector on the island.

Marie Grech comes from a business-oriented family. She was instrumental in the opening of a dedicated Frank Salt Real Estate branch in Gozo 30 years ago.

Being a highly-motivated and determined person, she never shied away from hard work and besides her passion and drive for selling property, she also manages an excellent team of sales and letting consultants. The Gozo branch was also the winner of the Best Branch Award in 2018.

After 30 years in the property market, Grech feels she has a lot to offer. She is looking forward to share and pass on all the knowledge and experience she gained over the years.

“Frank Salt Real Estate is a 50- year-old success story and I am proud to have been part of that success for the past 30 years. My aim is to make the company stronger and move confidently into the next 50 years, with all the new challenges ahead,” she says.

Company director Grahame Salt commented: “We are very proud to have had Jonathan, Marie and George playing such important roles within our group for so many years. Their appointment as directors came as a natural progression and as part of our decision to increase the range of experience on our Frank Salt Real Estate board. The real estate business is a complex one and experience from within the industry is so important.”

