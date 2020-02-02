What does carnival and football have in common? Not much, under usual circumstances but this is not the case for the Sliema Wanderers FC Nursery who has teamed up with Frank Salt Real Estate to organise the Frank Salt Real Estate Carnival Football Festival.

The festival will take place between February 22 and February 25 and will be held at the Sliema Wanderers football ground in Tigné, Sliema.

Having been organised for a good number of years, the festival is nowadays considered a key event when it comes to the youth football activities’ calendar.

It brings together over 800 children and teenagers from 18 clubs all over Malta who will be participating in various categories, namely boys U7 to U14.

It is always great to see the enthusiastic attendance and healthy competition among children who come together for this festival to play and have fun

“The Frank Salt Real Estate Carnival Football Festival will see young players get together in a positive and enjoyable environment while playing and putting what they have learnt during their training in practice in a match,” commented Vince Galea, Sliema Wanderers FC Nursery head coach, at the launch of the festival.

“Each participant will also be presented with a certificate of participation.”

Frank Salt Real Estate became main sponsors of the Sliema Wanderers FC Nursery in September 2019.

The company strongly believes that sports is one of the most important building blocks to develop strong and ethical characters which are better able to cope with stress of studies and everyday work life.

“Physical exercise is so important for children; a healthy body leads to a healthy mind!” director Grahame Salt says.

“Given the amazing track record that Sliema Wanderers have, we are very happy to be promoting the club and this festival for young footballers. It is always great to see the enthusiastic attendance and healthy competition among children who come together for this festival to play and have fun.”

More information about the services offered by Frank Salt Real Estate Ltd is available at www.franksalt.com.mt.