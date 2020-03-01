The Sliema Wanderers Pitch at Tigné, Sliema, has hosted four days of football frenzy as some 800 children spent their carnival holidays playing in a festival organised by Sliema Wanderers FC Nursery in conjunction with Frank Salt Real Estate.

The festival, which took place between February 22 and 25, saw the participation of 18 local clubs, with teams split up in seven categories according to age. A total of 140 games were played.

“The Frank Salt Real Estate Carnival Football Festival 2020 edition was an astounding success,” said head coach Vince Galea.

“The clubs, represented by their players and coaches, showed great enthusiasm and a great attitude. Excellent organisation on the side of the Sliema Wanderers FC Youth Nursery committee, coaches, helpers, coupled with favourable weather conditions, made this edition of the football festival one to remember.”

All players were presented with a certificate of participation at the end of the festival.

“It was great to see so many young players get together and do what they love best – play football in a fun and positive environment,” Grahame Salt, Frank Salt Real Estate director, said.

Frank Salt Real Estate became the main sponsors of Sliema Wanderers FC Youth Nursery in September 2019.