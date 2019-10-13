More than 180 kilogrammes of litter from two beaches were collected by some 40 members of staff from Frank Salt Real Estate’s team.

The staff got their hands dirty to help make Malta’s beaches cleaner. Mistra Bay and Daħlet Qorrot in Gozo were selected for this year’s activity, forming part of the company’s Let’s Go Environmental drive to give back to society and Malta’s environment.

Geared with gloves and garbage bags, the team spent an afternoon collecting litter and debris from the two beaches and seabed. Litter ranged from cigarette butts to plastic junk and other usual litter as well as the odd waste including car tyres, metal cables and even bird cages!

Malta, like most places around the world, is doing its utmost to raise awareness among its citizens about the urgency to tackle climate change and environmental issues. According to the UK’s Royal Statistical Society’s December 2018 statistics, some 3.6 billion kilos of plastic waste flows into the oceans every year from coastal regions. This, along with other waste thrown in the sea depletes the oxygen content in the water which is vital for marine animals. It also generates toxic waste, contaminates their food chain and gives rise to failure in the reproductive system of marine animals. Each year more than 100,000 mammals and sea turtles and over one million seabirds die due to this.

“At Frank Salt Real Estate we understand that our quality of life depends on a cleaner environment, which we need to protect for our children and generations to come,” says company director Douglas Salt. The company remains committed to participate in bringing about the necessary change, not only by organising clean-ups but also by taking active action to reduce waste in its offices and using recyclable materials and supplies were possible.

One can follow the latest updates from Frank Salt Real Estate’s Let’s Go Environmental Initiative at www.franksalt.com.mt/lge.