The staggering response triggered by the announcement of the setting up of the Juve Academy Malta generated a lot of interest. In fact, to date the academy already has an impressive amount of registrations.

Frank Salt Real Estate also quickly jumped on board and has taken on its role as the academy’s first corporate partner.

“We are very happy to associate ourselves with the Juve brand and their training academy in Malta. This is a unique opportunity for aspiring, young Maltese footballers to be trained by one of the top clubs in the world,” Grahame Salt, director for Frank Salt Real Estate, said.

“Bringing this Juve Academy to Malta is an excellent initiative and our company is proud to support this. We need to provide every such opportunity to Maltese youth.”

“Our purpose as a company is to create both economic and social value. We do that every day by assisting our clients with their property needs, and socially through a number of CSR initiatives such as by creating more awareness on the importance of sports in the life of our youth and kids,” Grahame added.

“Sports leads to a healthier lifestyle and helps us understand how to work with others towards a common goal. It gives our younger generation a sense of belonging and encourages them to learn discipline and to develop a greater sense of commitment. These are all skills that are also fundamental in the real estate industry.”

Francesca Mamo from Juve Academy Malta commented: “We are extremely proud and delighted to have finalised our first corporate sponsorship agreement with Frank Salt Real Estate who have come on board with us on this project as sponsoring partners of the academy, driven by their appreciation of the philosophy and the qualities that the Academy wants to instil in our young footballers.

“Having Frank Salt Real Estate coming on board with us shows that the high standards that we want to promote through the academy have been recognised and over the coming weeks, we are expecting to conclude another similar important agreement,” she continued.

“The academy wants its young footballers to learn how to embrace passion, commitment and quality, values that need to be recognised if we want to realistically achieve higher standards in sport. Therefore, seeing local companies wanting to associate themselves with a global brand like Juventus is a huge positive achievement for us.”

The technical academy in Malta will be offering group and individual training sessions throughout the week, all year round, and will offer young players the opportunity to attend up to three two-hour sessions per week.

The academy's programme, launched in the past few days, can be accessed and enrolments submitted by accessing the following link