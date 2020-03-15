Frank Salt Real Estate has invested extensively to reduce its own carbon footprint, by reducing the quantity of paper used in the offices and by making use of recycled products where possible.

The organisation also encourages the use of paper towels and recyclable paper napkins and has introduced and maintained appropriate waste separation dispensers throughout its head office and branch network.

Thanks to such initiatives, the company has saved 15 trees, recovered 35,539 one-litre post-consumer beverage cartons and avoided 929.6kg of CO2 emissions over a span of 12 months.

This was possible thanks to a collaboration with Inserv and Lucas Group, where Frank Salt Real Estate adopted the use of several paper products made from 100 per cent ecological raw material obtained from the recycled components of beverage cartons – thus giving new life to materials which otherwise would be disposed of in a waste dump, contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere and preventing the cutting of trees.

Making use of only recycled paper is one way we can make a small impact

“We pride ourselves in giving the environment its due importance and we have carried out a number of initiatives to make a difference wherever we can. That is why we have set up an in-house committee to come up with and enforce suggestions,” director Grahame Salt said.

“Making use of only recycled paper is one way we can make a small impact and we encourage other organisations to do the same. We have also installed photovoltaic panels and sponsored the maintenance and upkeep of some local gardens, among other initiatives,” he added.

Ever since its inception in 2018, Frank Salt Real Estate has undertaken several initiatives to safeguard and contribute towards the well-being of the environment.

This is being done through the agency’s Let’s Go Environmental Drive, which among others, has carried out afforestation projects, a number of clean-ups, maintenance of public gardens and, more recently, the installation of 454 solar panels on the roofs of the Inspire Foundation.

More information about the services offered by Frank Salt Real Estate Ltd may be viewed online at www.franksalt.com.mt.