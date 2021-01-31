In its efforts to assist local philanthropic causes, Frank Salt Real Estate has donated €2,400 to Soup Kitchen OFM Valletta, a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing free, healthy and warm meals to people in need.

The initiative was prompted by Maria Falzon, a Frank Salt Real Estate team member, who urged the staff to donate money and food to assist individuals who have lost their jobs or simply cannot afford to pay their rent or feed their families ‒ a problem which was further amplified due to the onset of the pandemic. Thanks to the team’s efforts, a generous sum of €2,400 was collected.

“I was impressed by my colleagues’ extreme generosity, especially in times like these,” Falzon said.

Frank Salt, who presented the donation on behalf of the Frank Salt Real Estate Group, said: “When my late wife passed away, we requested a valuation of her jewellery and the assessor donated his valuation fee to the Soup Kitchen. This is how we got to know about them. We also donated an amount and together with our staff’s contribution, we managed to pass on a generous sum.”

The Soup Kitchen OFM Valletta project is due to open within a month or so and aims to provide a hot, nutritious, well-balanced meal to the poorest of Maltese society.

The kitchen, which will be based in St Ursula Street, Valletta, will also serve as a place of respite for couples and families going through marital and financial crisis, those suffering from mental illness, those who have a low income and poor families, among other issues.

Besides feeding the hungry, a range of programmes will be organised to nourish the soul and body and empower these people to learn new skills to move with their lives forward as well as break out of isolation.

Fr Marcellino Micallef, founder of the Soup Kitchen and a Franciscan friar, thanked Frank Salt Real Estate for their generosity and appealed to other companies and individuals to follow in the same steps and make more donations to this very worthy cause.

“I believe that God provides and Frank Salt Real Estate will be another shoulder to lean on. Our joy is simply to give the opportunity to those who come, to live life in dignity and also offer them our time to hear their stories, besides providing them with food,” he said.