Earlier this month, over 100 Frank Salt Real Estate sales and letting consultants received a Property Agents Award Certificate from IDEA Academy. This puts the company among the very first in Malta to invest in this additional level of training and accreditation for its entire team.

This certification confirms that all negotiators have now obtained the necessary qualifications to receive an official property agent licence as soon as the recently-introduced legal regulations come into force in the beginning of next year.

All Frank Salt Real Estate’s directors, together with 14 branch managers and over 100 sales and letting professionals, attended the three-month-long online course at IDEA Academy designed specifically for local estate agents.

The accredited programme covered four main topics which encompass the whole sales process, namely communication and negotiation skills, the legal aspect relating to selling and leasing of property; valuations, architectural, planning, notarial, legal, financial regulations as well as processes and procedures which need to be adhered to.

“This course served the firm and the agents in different ways,” director Douglas Salt said. “We initially looked into the course as a way to be certified when the legislation is enforced. However, I must say that notwithstanding all our sales and letting staff undergo over 360 hours of training prior to dealing with clients, and are today some of the most experienced and qualified consultants on the islands, we found the course to be a great refresher and an optimal way to keep abreast with technicalities and legislation amendments.”

Frank Salt Real Estate strongly believes and invests in ongoing training, with seminars, coaching and refresher sessions which form part of its yearly agenda for all consultants. This is done in order to keep abreast with the latest developments in the property market and to further enhance their knowledge and negotiating skills in order to provide clients with the highest level of service.

“We look forward to the introduction of any legislation that can ensure best practices are applied across board within the industry,” director Darren De Domenico said. “This helps raise the bar for all participants and ultimately translates into a more professional and ethical service for buyers and vendors.”

IDEA Academy forms part of IDEA Group and is licensed to offer accredited programmes by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education (NCFHE).

For more information, contact Frank Salt Real Estate by phone on 2379 4794 or by e-mail at fs@franksalt.com.mt.