Following the success of its First Time Buyer package, Frank Salt Real Estate is introducing another mega offer − this time aimed at clients who sell their home and buy their second property – or vice versa ‒ through the agency.

If you already own a home, the premise of buying another house can be pretty daunting. Should you sell your home first and rent out elsewhere (or live with relatives) while looking for another? Or do you buy now and foot the bill for two mortgage payments until you’re able to sell? Can you time it perfectly and do both at once?

While this is no easy feat, the team at Frank Salt Real Estate is totally dedicated to helping such clients navigate through this scenario, while helping them find the new property as well as a buyer for their current home.

And if the agency’s industry experience and reputation is not enough, the company is also throwing in a great offer.

The offer can be availed from by Frank Salt Real Estate clients who sell and purchase another property through the agency within a period of 12 months.

Through this offer, clients would benefit from a refund of €500 on the notary fees, a free energy performance up to a value of €250 and 50 per cent off the first year of home insurance on the new property. Furthermore, the agency has negotiated discounts of up to 35 per cent from renowned suppliers Carmelo Delia, Dino Fino, Elektra and Vella Falzon Home.

“Frank Salt Real Estate has built up a very loyal client base over the years. We also know that once you’ve developed a relationship with your agent on selling your home, it is so much easier for them to understand what you are looking to buy next and to help you find it. Through this great second-time buyer programme, we want to give something back to our clients besides our best service,” company director Grahame Salt said.

The offer runs for a limited time period and is subject to terms and conditions. Details can be viewed at franksalt.com.mt/buyselloffer.