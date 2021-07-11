Frank Salt Real Estate staff members recently took part in the company’s annual team-building event. This year it was a challenging treasure hunt, which required unravelling clues and puzzle mysteries and quests in six different locations around Malta.

Dozens of teams delved into the challenges at hand and solved perplexing riddles to be able to crack the locations, make their way to the sites and unravel clues which would lead them to a number of treasures.

The route took them to Binġemma, Żebbiegħ, Mtarfa, Lija, Ta’ Qali and Żebbuġ, while testing their physical endurance as team players had to walk around, dance to the tunes of Macarena, crown their own Lion King’s Simba, audition for Madonna’s latest video and even eat four pastizzi in 60 seconds. Uncovering the final quest was definitely not easy and required all team members to work together to figure it out.

Participants also had to solve another 17 riddles which would uncover a shopping list of food items, which they had to source and donate to Foodbank Malta.

As part of its CSR initiatives, Frank Salt Real Estate often makes it a point to contribute to a good cause while having fun. The aim is always to engage colleagues through social events, while fostering teamwork and stronger relationships through sports and physical activity. There is good reason why the firm’s motto is ‘Work hard but play just as hard!’

Taliana’s Angels were the treasure hunt’s winning team and consisted of Arianna Cutajar Ghigo, Agnes Camilleri, Nicole Saliba and Jake Taliana, who walked away with €250 worth of Hudson coins and Frank Salt Real Estate merchandise.

The team-building event also formed part of the company’s Let’s Be Active drive.

