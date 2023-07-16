Frank Salt Real Estate has just launched a new loyalty card scheme that aims to reward each member of staff for their dedication and commitment.

The group has partnered with several outlets, including a selection of hotels, bars and restaurants, retail stores, gift shops, jewellery stores, health and fitness centres, fashion and beauty houses and many others towards introducing exclusive discounts and special offers to the company’s staff.

With the Frank Salt Privilege Card, employees will get to enjoy an array of leading products and services at unbeatable prices.

As a cardholder, every member of staff will have access to great discounts across a wide range of outlets and a variety of partners. From dining out at popular restaurants to shopping for the latest fashion trends, staff members will be able to save substantial amounts when splashing out on their favourite experiences. They will also have the privilege to avail themselves of exclusive, unique deals and promotions only available to those who are members of the Frank Salt Privilege Card community.

“We recognise and appreciate the contribution and dedication of each and every team member and are thrilled to provide this additional perk as a token of our gratitude. This initiative will not only reward their hard work, but will also add value to their everyday life,” director Grahame Salt said.

Over the years, Frank Salt Real Estate has endeavoured to introduce new value-added services for its staff and loyal clients. Today, the group says it enjoys the well-earned reputation of a “standard setter”, not only in terms of quality of service, but also in its offering of the largest selection of best value properties on the island, while providing all members of staff with the necessary training, support and opportunities for success.

It is for these reasons that the company says it has decided to partner with like-minded business community members for the benefit of all, while also aiming to increase traffic to their establishments.