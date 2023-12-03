To mark World Children’s Day, members of Frank Salt’s letting team collaborated with Dr Klown and presented gifts to the children currently recovering at the children’s wards at Mater Dei Hospital, and also made a donation to the NGO.

During the activity, the team had the opportunity to get to know and appreciate the valuable work that these clown doctors do on a daily basis, before proceeding to deliver an array of toys and books to the children.

Commitment to doing something small yet meaningful

Dr Klown, a non-governmental organisation, is committed to delivering clown doctor services at Mater Dei Hospital. Comprising volunteers from diverse backgrounds, these clown doctors undergo artistic and psychological training to bring joy to children in hospital settings. They engage with children at their bedsides, offering entertainment during treatments and tailor their interactions based on each child’s unique situation and interests.

Eric Muscat, president of Dr Klown, said: “This initiative by Frank Salt Real Estate is a welcome initiative as it complements the voluntary work that our clown doctors perform for children in recovery.”

Such gestures not only make the day better for sick children but also shows how communities can come together to make a positive difference in children’s lives.

“The commitment to doing something small yet meaningful has become a cherished tradition within the Frank Salt Real Estate group and ingrained in its corporate social responsibility,” Frank Salt letting manager Philippa Tabone said.

“This time we wanted to reach out to the children who are facing challenges, and perhaps our little input can put a smile on a child’s face and spread joy and comfort in medical settings.”