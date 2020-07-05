Frank Salt Real Estate has revamped its First-Time Buyer package, offering more exclusive offers to first-time buyers keen to start out on the property ladder.

Recognising the impact that COVID-19 may be having on buyers’ purchasing power and finances, the company secured a good number of offers with a more varied list of partners, to give a big boost to first-time buyers and make that first, most important investment a little bit easier and more affordable. This, together with the initiatives offered by the government, will result in huge savings, making Frank Salt Real Estate’s First Time Buyer package an unbeatable one.

Frank Salt Real Estate has tied up with partners such as APS Bank who will contribute up to €250 towards notarial fees issued by the notary of the client’s choice; with Gasan Mamo Insurance to reduce the cost of first year property insurance by 50 per cent; with Vella Falzon Home to give up to €5,000 in discounts based on a minimum spent in their stores on tiles, bathrooms, furniture and hardware; ITC to provide 35 per cent discount on white goods and 30 per cent discount on lighting.

B4 will offer 30 per cent discount on bedrooms and kitchens and 20 per cent on fabrics, carpets and blinds; solar PV panels, air conditioners and heat pumps will be offered at 10 per cent discount from BT Commercials; 35 per cent reduction on all purchases from Dino Fino Home; and last but not least, a 15 per cent discount on all curtain fabrics, loose furniture and home décor from OneTwoOne Interiors.

Due to the limited duration of the government incentive, we urge first-time buyers to act fast

Also, thanks to the government’s incentive, first-time buyers are exempt from paying five per cent stamp duty on the first €175,000, resulting in a great saving of €8,750.

Should a buyer opt for a property of a higher value than €175,000, for contracts signed by March 2021, stamp duty has been reduced to 1.5 per cent on the next €225,000, thus potentially saving a further €7,875. Under these current schemes, one can save a whopping €16,625 on a purchase of a property worth €400,000. Now is the time for young couples to take the plunge and benefit from such an opportunity.

“We are expecting our new First-Time Buyer package to be well received and taken up by many of our clients who are looking to make that first big step of purchasing their first home,” company director Grahame Salt said.

“We have put together a great selection of properties and there’s never been a more attractive incentive package. Due to the limited duration of the government incentive, we urge first- time buyers to act fast.”

The dedicated team of sales consultants at Frank Salt Real Estate understand that buying that first property can be a stressful and time-consuming experience.

Together with these financial incentives, they will provide the necessary guidance and expertise to make the right decision at the right time, by supporting their clients and matching their budgets and requirements against the wide selection of properties available on the company’s database.

