Frank Salt Real Estate has just launched #LetsBeActive, a well-being drive aimed at promoting the physical and mental wellness of its employees, while also promoting teamwork and a stronger sense of collectiveness.

Globally, as more workers experience pandemic-induced stress, many international companies have turned to wellness programmes, especially digital ones, to alleviate the burden that comes with the changing work environment.

Frank Salt Real Estate is among the first to be doing so locally and hopes that its wellness programme would encourage staff members to be more physically active, and ultimately happier and healthier.

“Exercise not only changes your body, it shapes the way you think, your attitude and uplifts your mood,” director Darren De Domenico said at the launch of the initiative.

Making use of an internationally acclaimed corporate well-being app, all Frank Salt Real Estate staff members have been assigned to one of six groups and will be ‘competing’ against each other in performing regular exercise routines, as well as ongoing quests and challenges that the company will roll out on an ongoing basis.

Through the app, one can track, log and compare his or her training or activity with teammates and colleagues, while having fun together and being more active and healthy. The objective is to gain as many points as possible during the ‘Company Leagues’, which kicked off on April 1. Points are awarded to participants for all types of physical activity completed and contribute to the group average.

#LetsBeActive is also meant to provide contestants with a sense of community. By being able to share their workouts with each other, the groups will feed off each other’s energy and encourage each other to remain active even in these trying times.

At the end of each quarter, the winning team will be awarded company merchandise and other prizes, as well as medals and trophies.

“We have always had a ‘work hard, play hard’ attitude at Frank Salt Real Estate,” director Grahame Salt said. “COVID has obviously imposed a lot of restrictions on us, but by means of this new initiative, we want to encourage teamwork and our staff to remain active. There are many ways to do this while still respecting current health guidelines and we’re looking forward to an energetic few months ahead! We’ve even prepared customised branded sportswear for the winning team members.”

Apart from a fitness and well-being element, #LetsBeActive will also tie in with Frank Salt Real Estate’s #LetsGoEnvironmental drive, as well as other CSR initiatives, with the goal being a stronger contribution towards society.