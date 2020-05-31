While we are starting to adjust to a ‘new normal’ and authorities start to lift certain restrictions put into place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, we can now look forward to better times and resume any plans which we would have shelved over the last couple of months.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about overseas travel. Our prospects of enjoying a summer holiday abroad don’t look promising, with travel bans extended, limited access to international airports and virus fears still lurking.

However, Malta and Gozo have a lot to offer and taking up a much-needed holiday break on the Maltese islands would be the next best thing.

Frank Salt Real Estate is offering an extensive selection of holiday rental properties to suit everyone’s needs and budgets. Most are exclusive properties in well-known holiday destinations around Malta and Gozo.

These properties range from budget apartments, situated within walking distance to the seafront, to farmhouses and villas with pool, having sprawling deck and chill-out areas and a good number of bedrooms, making it possible to enjoy with loved ones.

One can truly immerse oneself in history with rental accommodation right in the heart of Valletta or in the Three Cities, just a short walk away from major landmarks, marinas and shops.

“Families and small groups are looking to block a weekend or a week to enjoy a short summer break, just the same. Malta and Gozo have loads to offer and renting a property for a summer break allows one to do exactly that – to get away from the usual routine in a lovely property and enjoy our islands and all they have to offer,” said letting manager Philippa Tabone.

A full list of properties to rent during this holiday season can be found on https://franksalt.com.mt/malta/holidayescapes/.

“A lot of people have already opted for this kind of vacation, so availability is becoming limited,” director Grahame Salt noted.

Malta and Gozo boast of beautiful beaches and some great trekking spots, not to mention the numerous dining opportunities, aquatic sports facilities and cultural trips one can enjoy.