Frank Salt Real Estate has launched a brand-new website, franksalt.com.mt.

The site comes with a fresh and dynamic look together with an array of new functionalities, which makes it very user-friendly and resourceful to anyone looking at buying or renting a property, or who is looking for information on the property market or the process involved.

Built using the latest web functionalities and technology, the site showcases the company’s property listings at the best prices, a big plus for potential buyers or tenants who nowadays prefer to shortlist their preferred properties prior to arrange viewings. One also has the option to save searches for ease of reference, which the client can rerun each time he/she visits the website.

There is the added possibility of creating bespoke property alerts that will match one’s specific criteria: an e-mail will be sent to clients every time a property that matches their requirements goes live on the website.

The Frank Salt website also allows one to create an alert for any specific property one may choose. The client will then be notified by e-mail if there is a change in price or if the property is sold. This is possible by creating a personal profile, offering this functionality and more.

“We want to give our clients a unique online experience when searching for property or looking into anything which is property related,” director Grahame Salt said.

“We have also revamped our navigation system to make it more intuitive. We wanted to make it as simple as possible for all our clients to get what they want from our website, within a few clicks,” he added.

Director Darren De Domenico commented: “Franksalt.com.mt also offers an endless source of articles, blogs and guidebooks on property and relocation subjects – making it a go-to-portal for anyone interested in the subject. You will also find our latest blogs, special offers and incentives, information about Malta and Gozo, as well as all up-to-date info for foreign nationals wishing to obtain residency. As over 60 per cent of clients use their phones to browse nowadays, we wanted our website to be mobile and tablet adaptive for ease of use.”

For more information about the services offered by Frank Salt Real Estate Ltd, visit www.franksalt.com.mt.