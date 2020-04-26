“As with Malta’s other national icons, Frank Salt Real Estate has been tried, trusted, loved and admired for many years by locals and foreigners alike. When one thinks of Malta’s property market, Frank Salt Real Estate is the benchmark for anyone else in this industry,” Philippa Tabone, Frank Salt Real Estate Letting’s national manager, says.

In order for any icon to remain top of mind, it needs to be updated, refreshed and vibrant: being iconic and traditional does not have to mean ‘old’.

The beloved bus of yesteryear has been redesigned and is making a comeback and fishing boats are constantly preserved and repainted in their vibrant colours; balconies and doors are proudly maintained in vibrant reds, blues, yellows and greens and feature in every coffee table book, pamphlet and website dealing with Malta.

Frank Salt Real Estate has even incorporated some of these ‘national colours’ such as green, orange, yellow and red into the group’s brand identity over the past 51 years.

We do not only want to honour these beloved national symbols. We also want to bring home the thought of how loved, relevant and appreciated all of them are

“Malta’s icons have stood the test of time, for instance, the luzzu has been dated back as far as 1500BC and the gallarija to around 1675AD. With this colourful, visual marketing campaign, we do not only want to honour these beloved national symbols. We also want to bring home the thought of how loved, relevant and appreciated all of them are,” Tabone continues.

Although only just over half a century old, our group – with whom many thousands of clients have trusted dealing with over the years – offers clients the culmination of our collective experience, history and heritage. This made it the country’s property market leader and surely a brand and industry icon that has stood the test of time.”

An example of how Frank Salt Real Estate is moving with the times is the introduction of the latest, on-trend innovation during this complex time: allowing prospective buyers to view properties through what is known as ‘remote viewing’.

Frank Salt Real Estate’s Letting Division has put together a selection of properties which fall under its Property Management Division and for these, keys have been made available to facilitate remote viewing.

These properties are available for immediate occupancy and the following remote viewing options can be arranged:

• For clients to go and see the properties on their own after being supplied with a set of keys;

• For a consultant to go on site and then send the client a video of the visit; or

• For the consultant to show them the property virtually in real-time via Zoom, Facebook Messenger, Skype, WhatsApp or similar.

The last two options are now available for all properties listed by Frank Salt Real Estate.

The letting head office is situated in Sliema and deals with long- and short-term letting on behalf of landlords and tenants nationwide. The agency also offers letting services from its Spinola, Mosta, St Paul’s Bay, Fgura, Cospicua, Marsascala, Mellieħa, Gozo and Ibraġ offices.

Frank Salt Real Estate was established in 1969 and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019. As a company with long-established traditions, family values and being family-owned, it is quintessentially, proudly Maltese.

