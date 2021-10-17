October 6 saw the official opening of Frank Salt Real Estate’s second branch in Gozo. Company directors, managers and the teams from the Gozo offices were present for the blessing of the new premises by Archpriest Joseph Sultana, after which the guests were served with some light refreshments.

The second Gozo office is situated at the top of Republic Street in Victoria, and is equipped with the largest pro­perty database on the islands. Its team of six experienced and dedicated consultants promise to deliver a first-class service and provide guidance to its esteemed clients.

Jonathan Sammut, Frank Camilleri and Gino Cauchi Katya Scicluna and Grace Cauchi Frank Salt with Marie Grech and Joseph Lupi