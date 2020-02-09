Frank Salt Real Estate’s Ibraġ branch is organising the company’s first in a series of open weekends for the year, kicking off with a brand new development in the sought-after area of Ta’ Żokrija in Mosta.

Taking place on February 15 and 16, the open weekend will give interested buyers the opportunity to visit this highly-finished cluster of apartments and penthouses between 9.30am and 4.30pm. The development consists of a choice of spacious two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses, selling from just €276,500.

Adorned with large open plan accommodation and a lovely front terrace, all units enjoy unobstructed country views stretching to Mdina. Optional garages are also available.

“These apartments have been reduced in price with the owner’s intent of selling the whole block at one go,” George Bonnici, Ibraġ branch manager, said.

“They are situated in a quiet, residential area on the outskirts of Mosta and the high specifications being used surpass other apartments in the same price bracket.

“These larger-than-average apartments appeal to first and second-time buyers alike as they boast an extra laundry room, study and box room. This is not so common with similar apartments currently available on the market in the area. The large and private front terraces face south, making these apartments bright, airy and ideal for entertaining with the bonus of excellent views.”

People interested in attending can also pre-book their property show-around by sending an e-mail to fs@franksalt.com.mt, by calling on 7949 7504 or online at www.franksalt.com.mt/ohm022020. More information about the services offered by Frank Salt Real Estate Ltd may be viewed at www.franksalt.com.mt.