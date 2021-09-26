Frank Salt Real Estate Group has opened its second branch in Gozo as part of its expansion plans.

The new office, which opened its doors on September 5, is situated at the top of Republic Street, near it-Tokk, in Victoria.

Over the years, through its other office on Fortunato Mizzi Street, Frank Salt Real Estate has, thanks to Marie Grech and a team of dedicated consultants, always been at the forefront in offering real estate services and providing guidance to its esteemed clientele.

“The new branch will be focusing on sales and letting”

The property market in Gozo has grown exponentially, with a surge in demand for properties by locals as well as foreigners who fall in love with the island. As a result, the company felt the need to expand its operations and complement its existing branch which is now run by Katya Scicluna, who was recently appointed manager after successfully managing the letting department in Gozo for the past seven years.

The new branch will be focusing on sales and letting and will comprise a team of six dedicated and highly trained consultants who have access to one of the largest databases on the islands.

Grech, who has successfully spearheaded the company’s operations in Gozo for the past 32 years and was appointed director of Gozo in 2019, will continue to oversee operations in Gozo while also offering her knowledge and expertise to manage the new branch. “Marie‘s vast experience and immense market knowledge is impressive and I doubt there is anyone who knows property in Gozo more than Marie,” Darren De Domenico, director of operations, said.

Both branches in Gozo are committed to deliver a first-class service and the best possible customer experience.