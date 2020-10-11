Although COVID-19 had an effect on the letting market, there is still a consistent demand for letting properties, so much so that Frank Salt Real Estate has set up a new branch dedicated to letting – this time on George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s. The branch will complement the other dedicated Frank Salt letting branch on Tower Road, Sliema, together with a presence at all the other branches opera­ted by the firm.

The new Spinola office will have a full complement of experienced letting consultants, including some of the most seasoned members of the Frank Salt team. Equipped with the latest tech­nolo­gy and the island’s largest rental properties database, the new office is geared up to assist with any type of rental enquiry.

Frank Salt Real Estate has always recognised the importance of the property letting market and was, in fact, the first agency in Malta to establish a dedicated letting division, more than 50 years ago. Today, it operates two fully-fledged property rental offices, supported by a further team of 30+ letting consultants spread across its other branches.

“We are optimistic that activity in the letting market will recover and will soon get back to pre-COVID levels, especially once restrictions on incoming flights are relaxed. This has led the company to further invest in this sector,” operations director Darren De Domenico said.

The rental market has been strong and consistent for more than five decades thanks to the rapid growth within the expat community and new businesses setting up on the island. 2020 was meant to be another record year for the company’s letting division and albeit the challenges that the COVID-19 pan­demic brought about, the company is confident that a healthy rental activity will resume very soon.

The company also offers a dedi­cated service of short-let rental properties through its sub-group Malta Holiday Lets, which is a site dedicated solely to vacation ren­tals. The website serves as an extension of the short-let accom­modation rental service that is already being offered throughout its branches. Moreover, a pro­perty management service is extended to landlords, which takes care of rental properties, from maintenance works and repairs to handling of bills and post in the owner’s absence.

“We have a very strong experienced team at the Spinola office. They are all individually committed yet have great team synergy and focus on offering an excellent service and promoting the Frank Salt brand. This team comprises some of our top achievers and I am excited to have a second stand-alone letting branch within this region. We are, in fact, looking for energetic people to expand this team further,” letting manager Philippa Tabone concluded.