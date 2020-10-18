St Andrews Sports Club have signed a contract with Frank Salt Real Estate to become the new main club sponsor for the 2020/21 season. The sponsorship will also cover Luxol Sports Club and its nursery.

The sponsorship agreement was signed by Frank Salt director Grahame Salt and Jason Falzon, president of Luxol Sports Club, in the presence of Anthony Mamo and Frank Galea, vice presidents of St Andrews Sports Club; Brian Said, senior team head coach; and Joseph Farrugia, team captain of St Andrews Sports Club.

The company will support these two clubs for this year’s season through a monetary sponsorship in addition to brand engagement activities between the estate agency and the clubs.

Together we’ll work towards bringing to life special experiences

Luxol Sports Club was founded in 1968 and is presently one of the top local clubs, with the best nursery on the island, consisting of over 600 football students and all their Youth teams challenging in the top positions of their respective age groups.

“As a market leader and pioneer in its industry and one of the most recognisable local brands, Frank Salt Real Estate shares our ambitions and values, which will provide the foundations for a special long-term relationship. Together we’ll work towards bringing to life special experiences for our nursery members and senior players. Frank Salt Real Estate’s backing of the local football scene, and our clubs in particular, is hugely valued and appreciated,” LSC president Jason Falzon said.

Frank Salt Real Estate believes that, by supporting local sports clubs, they are contributing to the well-being of society, particularly young children and youth, and helping them chase their dreams to thrive in life. It also forms part of the company’s social responsibility ethos, by consistently giving something back to the local community through such initiatives.

Frank Salt Real Estate director Grahame Salt added: “We have a strong belief in all the benefits of sports and the importance of sports clubs and the various ways in which they help youth to develop physically and mentally. Sports like football are fun but, at the same time, teach values like discipline, commitment and team spirit. Luxol has always been an important part of the local community and we are so proud to be able to support this club and wish them the best of luck for the season.”