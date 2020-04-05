In these unprecedented times, nothing is more important than our health and that of our loved ones. Frank Salt Real Estate is also doing its part to help prevent any further spreading of the virus so that business will be back to normal as soon as possible.

The company has reached out to landlords and property owners to offer temporary accommodation to healthcare professionals who are seeking provisional accommodation so as not to put their family members at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Landlords can either provide the property for free or at heavily reduced rental rates. From its part, the company is also waiving its agency fees for such tenants.

“We are in this together and we are very appreciative of the work being done by individuals in any way connected to the healthcare system. We know that many of these feel the need to stay away from other family members or flatmates and we are trying to link them up to low-cost accommodation options for this time with no fee from our end,” said company director Grahame Salt.

The initiative is being managed through the company’s short lets division – maltaholidaylets.com.mt – a property portal focused on short-term rentals, offering a wide selection of properties ranging from holiday apartments to villas with pool and quaint farmhouses.

The Frank Salt team of property consultants and admin staff is also temporarily working behind closed doors until further notice. This was one of the measures adopted by the company to ensure the safety of their employees and clients.

“The health of our staff and our clients is of foremost importance. Therefore, while we need to find ways of still servicing our clients, we have decided to do so from behind closed doors from the very outset of the pandemic,” commented company director Douglas Salt.

“This way, our office environment is kept as safe as possible and clients are only met off-site or remotely. We are also using technology as much as possible to have video meetings instead of face-to-face meetings and remote working set-ups,” he added.

Being confined to our homes for a number of weeks inevitably leads to more time on our hands and those who are considering buying a new property or home can make use of such time to research online at www.franksalt.com.mt for the property that best suits their needs. One may also reach out to the company’s team of consultants via Skype, WhatsApp, e-mail and mobile.