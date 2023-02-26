Frank Salt Real Estate and Sliema ASC have announced their continued partnership, with the real estate agency once again renewing its sponsorship of the club’s senior water polo team for the next two years.

Grahame Salt, director of Frank Salt Real Estate, acknowledged the club’s prestigious history and expressed pride in the company’s ongoing association with Sliema ASC. Kevin Saliba, the vice-president of Sliema ASC, welcomed the renewal of the sponsorship and highlighted the company’s commitment to the community.

This season, Sliema ASC has welcomed the return of foreign players to the local game, with the club investing in two world-class athletes.

The first is Andrija Prjlainovic, widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever, having won every accolade the game has to offer, including two Olympic gold medals. His extensive knowledge, skill, experience are expected to greatly benefit the team.

A prestigious sports club with a great history

The second foreign player is Russian national team captain Dimitry Kholod, a strong and versatile player with great power and effectiveness in attack.

The club also recognises the importance of their Maltese players, especially the young academy graduates who are showing promising development.

Frank Salt Real Estate has a strong history of involvement in sports, acknowledging the significant role sports people play in fostering community cohesion and promoting healthy and active lifestyles.

Salt said: “We have been supporting Sliema ASC as their main sponsor for many years now. This is a prestigious sports club with a great history and we are proud of our continued association. Supporting local sports clubs is so important, and it is one of the ways businesses can give back to their local community.”

Sliema ASC vice-president Kevin Saliba expressed his delight at the renewed partnership: “This now long-term collaboration is clear proof of Frank Salt’s commitment towards not only our club but, more importantly, the community in general. As a committee, we will continue to work hard with the aim of reviving the club’s sporting fortunes by bringing back the coveted senior league title to our beloved ‘pitch’.”

Head coach Beto Fernandez also spoke optimistically about the club’s preparations for the upcoming summer season: “Our senior team is currently undertaking intensive training with the aim that we again challenge for this summer’s top honours. Last season we were on the brink of winning the Summer Championship but, unfortunately, fell at the final hurdle. This year we will return stronger and our aim is that of going one step further.”