After a brief absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a team of consultants from Frank Salt Real Estate recently returned from ‘A Place in the Sun’, an exhibition held at the London Olympia.

The exhibition was attended by letting manager Philippa Tabone, Marsascala branch manager Ritan Grima, one of Gozo’s branch managers, Katya Scicluna, and senior sales consultant Maryse Attard Montalto, together with one of the company’s overseas representatives in the UK.

The company registered an encouraging response in terms of interest and attendance.

“In a post-Brexit era, people showed a lot of interest in residence and retirement programmes,” Attard Montalto said. “We even had a lot of enquiries for holiday homes as they were keen to get away from the British winter.”

Malta has always been a favourite home-away-from-home destination for British nationals due to its mild climate and vibrant lifestyle, its advantage of an English-speaking community, favourable investment incentives and affordable property.

Frank Salt Real Estate also resumed its roadshows in South Africa, where a team of experienced sales consultants, together with South African representatives and legal advisers, organised and hosted a series of information seminars and private meetings promoting Malta’s lifestyle, investment opportunities and residency programmes to South African nationals.

“Renewed interest in local real estate from international clients”

“We have always been very active in promoting Malta overseas. Everybody recognises the importance of overseas investment to our economy. However, attracting international clients is no easy task as the competition from other countries is immense and the cost in terms of time, money and effort is substantial. Fortunately, over the years, we have built a network of excellent contacts in a number of jurisdictions and maintained a healthy international client base,” director Grahame Salt said.

“Since our consultants are constantly looking after international clients, they are very well trained in managing their needs”.

Through various marketing efforts, the company’s overseas division has registered a renewed interest in local real estate from international clients. With life returning to normal after the pandemic and travel restrictions lifted, the company’s clients are once again eager to travel and explore new possibilities for investment or relocation to Malta.

Frank Salt Real Estate is, therefore, always on the lookout for attractive properties that may be offered for rent or sale.