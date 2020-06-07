Four hundred and fifty-four PV solar panels have been installed on the roof of Inspire’s premises in Marsascala thanks to Frank Salt Real Estate. These are now connected to the grid and generating electricity.

The project kicked off in 2019, with considerable preparations carried out to facilitate the installation of the panels. The existing pipework and air-conditioning infrastructure at roof level had to be removed and relayed so that a new membrane could be laid. Given that a substantial part of Inspire’s roof consisted of a slope, a new steel structure to support the panels over the sloping area was commissioned from a German company.

It is estimated that the €120,000 project, which was fully funded by Frank Salt Real Estate, will generate over 253,000 units of power, resulting in an annual cost saving of €45,000 for the Inspire Foundation.

The foundation works with children and adults with disabili­ties, providing programmes and ser­vices to help these people achieve their full potential.

Inspire CEO Antonello Gauci said: “This is truly an incredible initiative, one that gives us the courage and support to keep providing services to people with disability and their families. Particulary in such challenging times, when most of our income channels have been impacted, saving on electricity costs will allow us to allocate more towards the services we provide, to ensure continuity of care for all our service-users.

“We wish to thank Frank Salt Estate for acknowledging the work we do and for supporting the foundation in a way that makes it significantly more environmentally and financially sustainable” .

The initiative is one of several projects that Frank Salt Real Estate’s ‘Let’s Go Environmental’ drive has taken up over the last few years aimed at safeguarding and contributing towards the wellbeing of Malta’s environment. Other activities include a 1,000-tree afforestation project in the area of Fort Madliena, and the maintaining four public gardens in Swieqi and Ibraġ.

Director Grahame Salt said: “It’s great to see that the panels are now connected to the grid and generating power for Inspire’s premises. The timing was probably right as Inspire needs assistance now more than ever before.

“This was our largest corporate social responsibility exercise to date and we are proud to have been able to give something back on this scale.”

The company has also instilled its corporate social responsibility among its team members, with beach clean-ups becoming a regular occurrence in Frank Salt Real Estate’s calendar of events. It has also invested extensively to reduce its own carbon footprint, by reducing the quantity of paper and opting for recyclable materials where possible throughout its head office and branch network.