Frank Salt Real Estate’s Gozo branches have been conferred the award of ‘Gozo’s Best Real Estate and Property Company of the Year’, while Gozo director Marie Grech was awarded ‘Gozo’s Best Female Entrepreneur of the Year’, during a gala night and award-giving ceremony held at Ta’ Frenċ in Gozo on November 3.

The Gozo Business Awards 2021 were organised by Dynamic Events in collaboration with the Malta Business Review and The Malta Independent.

The awards were received by Gozo director Grech, together with her team of consultants and admin staff who were also present on the night. Over 300 guests and participants attended this annual event.

The Gozo Business Awards aim to distinguish the highest levels of achievement in a range of business-related fields across the island. Award categories encompass start-up businesses, artisan and culinary business, real estate, restaurants, hospitality, retail, company innovation and trade.

In the case of real estate, Frank Salt Real Estate’s Gozo award application was judged by a panel of judges. Assessment was based on business resilience, the company’s standing locally and internationally (at branch level), HR strategies, innovation, qualifications and experience of their staff, service standards, marketing activity, CSR and other related criteria.

With an exponential growth in the property market on Gozo and a surge in demand for properties by locals and foreigners alike, Frank Salt Real Estate expanded its Gozo operations by recently opening its second branch on the island and as a result, also increasing its staff compliment.

“I, together with my team, are thrilled to have been awarded the Best Real Estate and Property Award,” Grech said.

“We are a well-trained and experienced group of individuals who share all the support needed to operate in our business. The company’s commitment to each and every individual within the team is to provide all the necessary tools for a successful career and to make sure nobody is left behind.”

The company’s trademark to offer the best and honest service to its clients, together with a sterling reputation maintained for over 32 years in Gozo, puts Frank Salt Real Estate at the forefront of the property industry in Gozo.

More information about the services offered by Frank Salt Real Estate Ltd is available at www.franksalt.com.mt.