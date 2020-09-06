Frank Salt Real Estate recently announced the winner of its Icons of Malta Property Letting competition which was promoted on Lovin Malta, whereby participants were encouraged to share online the Maltese landmarks or symbols which are most iconic to them. One winner was then selected from among all of the participants and the grand prize went to Angela Galea, who walked away with a beautiful canvas print of her preferred Maltese icon – the colourful Maltese balconies.

This competition was part of a letting campaign by Frank Salt Real Estate, titled ‘Icons of Malta’, promoting its property letting services. As with Malta’s national icons, Frank Salt Real Estate has been tried, trusted and loved for many years by locals and foreigners alike.

Just as these colourful icons are synonymous with Malta’s culture and traditions, so is Frank Salt Real Estate synonymous with Malta’s real estate market.

We love the artworks used for this colourful campaign

“I’m glad to see that our Icons of Malta campaign was so well received by the public, particularly by the younger generation, which accounted for most of our competition subscribers,” letting manager Philippa Tabone said.

“This goes to show that these historical icons are loved and admired by all, which is why we have used these icons as part of our letting campaign. These lovely iconic staples form such a big part of the Maltese culture, tradition and national pride, which is so important in these times,” she added.

The icons portrayed include the traditional door knocker, the Maltese door, the colourful Maltese windows, the traditional Maltese balcony, the luzzu and the classic Maltese bus. They were redesigned with fresh and vibrant colours; colours that Frank Salt Real Estate had incorporated into the group’s identity over the last 51 years, such as green, orange, yellow and red.

“We love the artworks used for this colourful campaign. We’ve shown off Malta’s heritage in an innovative and fun way and want it to be used to promote Frank Salt Real Estate’s letting portfolio both locally and to the rest of the world,” director Grahame Salt remarked.