After last season’s continuous stoppages due to the disruption brought about by the COVID pandemic, there is hope that this summer waterpolo league will proceed as planned, with fans allowed to follow the matches at the national pool.

Frank Salt Real Estate has renewed its sponsorship of Sliema ASC for another two years, showing its commitment and support towards the club.

Speaking about the sponsorship deal, director Grahame Salt said: “We are very pleased to be once again sponsoring this prestigious waterpolo club for another two years. This club has a very rich history and its clubhouse and pool have become an established summer meeting place for families. Sports clubs all deserve support from local businesses as they play such an essential role.”

Sliema ASC president Frank Testa added: “After the progress registered in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, the results achieved in 2020 were certainly disappointing, more so after the great start made with the lifting of the Enemed Cup.

“During the winter months we have worked hard towards achieving a balance between keeping the team competitive while, at the same time, introducing the excellent talent that our academy is producing into the First Team Squad.

“This is part of a process that has commenced a few years ago and is yet to continue, but we are already bearing the fruits of the same with some very encouraging performances during this year’s Enemed Cup. If the team keeps up the positive spirit and intensity shown in pre-season, we can look forward to a very satisfying season. We also appreciate the financial support provided by our long-standing main sponsors Frank Salt Real Estate, as without their help, we would not be able to run our club so efficiently.”

Sergio Afric, Sliema ASC head coach, commented: “We are starting another summer league with great optimism, conviction and a positive mentality of fighting till the end of every game, with a squad that has been rejuvenated with players produced from our youth system. Liam Galea (19), Benji Cachia (18), Matthew Mifsud (17) and Nico Schiavone (17) are our great hopes for this year. Together with the other more experienced players, we shall fight to the best of our abilities in every match, to put the name of Sliema ASC Frank Salt Real Estate as high as possible. Our aim, as always, is to fight for the championship.”