Frank Salt Real Estate and Luxol/St Andrews Sports Club have renewed the sponsorship between them. The company has once again been confirmed as one of the two official main sponsors for both the nursery and the senior team.

The signing of the sponsorship and unveiling of new football kits took place last week between the company’s director Grahame Salt and Matthew Fenech, president of Luxol Sports Club, in the presence of Anthony Mamo and Frank Galea, vice presidents St Andrews Sports Club, Brian Said, senior team head coach, and Joseph Farrugia, St Andrews Sports Club team captain.

Luxol Sports Club was founded in 1968 and is one of the most popular local clubs, having over 600 football students and all their Youth teams challenging in the top positions of their respective age groups. The club has invested in top coaches and administrative personnel in order to create a professional and safe environment for all the children and youth who train there.

“Very much like everyone else, we too felt the hardships that the pandemic has brought upon us. It is in view of this that we appreciate even more the sponsorship agreed with Frank Salt Real Estate,” Luxol director Jason Falzon said. “It is undoubtedly an honour for our nursery to be associated with such an established company that shares similar values and foresight in investing in future generations.” The senior team has kept most of the squad from the previous two seasons and has added a few new and old faces for this season’s campaign.

These include Miguel Montefort from Sirens FC; Santiago Martinez from Colombia; Kei Sano, who is returning for his second spell with St Andrews FC from Japan; experienced Swedish striker Alex Nilsson; Ross McParland from Chesterfield FC UK, Brazilian striker Luis Melo; and last but definitely not least, Dale Camilleri, who is rejoining the team.

Brian Said, head coach of the senior team, commented: “We are working hard to prepare for the coming season. We know this will be a great challenge for us, however, we will be loyal to our philosophy in working hard to develop talent and that can only be done by giving young players the opportunity to play, make mistakes and learn from those mistakes.”

“I would also like to thank our sponsors Frank Salt Real Estate for helping the team in such trying times. It is an honour for us to affiliate our club with such a company, who has at heart local sports and whose teams like ours can continue to survive and compete in such challenging times.”

One of the core elements of Frank Salt Real Estate’s social responsibility ethos is to contribute to the well-being of society and the local community. Affiliating itself to a club like Luxol/St Andrews means supporting and contributing to the development of today’s youth, through sport.

“We are very pleased to have renewed our sponsorship of this great club which is much more than just a sports club for the local community. All clubs need the support of local businesses to encourage safe places for our children to enjoy an active lifestyle,” Salt said.