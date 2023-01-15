Frank Salt Real Estate last month treated its Instagram and Facebook followers to a bonanza of Christmas giveaways, all generously supplied by a pool of participating outlets.

There were 50 gifts to be won worth well over €6,000, with two gifts a day being given out throughout the month of December.

Gifts included dining vouchers at a number of high-end restaurants, gorgeous hampers, overnight stays and offers for home furnishings, among others.

All that participants had to do was to engage with Frank Salt Real Estate by following their Instagram and Facebook pages, follow the collaborating outlet that provided the gift and tag three friends.

The scope was to spread some Christmas cheer and say thank you

“Following the success of the previous year’s ‘18 days of Christmas’, we were delighted to run an even bigger and bolder competition, as a means of reaching out to all our social media followers. The scope was to spread some Christmas cheer and also to say thank you,” director Grahame Salt said.

The winners, who were announced on December 27, walked away with an array of gifts from OK Home, One Two One Interiors, Dino Fino and Liv Design for home furnishings; dining vouchers courtesy of One80 Restaurant, Tartarun, OBI Japanese Fusion, Blue Elephant, The Roof Top Embassy, Ta’ Marija, Country Terrace, Margaux, Chukkas, The Harbour Club, Klay and Q by Merkanti; hampers from Stephen Cordina, Farsons Direct, Cleland and Souchet, Busy Bee, Soap Café, Savina and Carmelo Abela Marketing; fashion gifts from MVintage, Ċikka, Liu Jo, Optika and Luke Azzopardi; beauty care and treatments from Dean Gera, Inglot, Amai, Carisma Spa, Perfumes & More and Myoka Spa; staycations courtesy of AX The Victoria Hotel, AX Sunny Coast Resort & Spa and Salini Resort; as well as giveaways from Eden Cinemas, J. Micallef Service Station, Exotique, Fort Fitness, Te fit-Tazza and Greens Supermarket.

Frank Salt Real Estate’s social media channels are a source of constant information on anything related to property. Together with the estate agency’s website, they provide a comprehensive directory of sale and letting property, while keeping the audience and clients abreast with any news and property related educational content. Social media are also the number-one medium for marketing and showcasing a client’s property.

