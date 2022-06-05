Frank Salt Real Estate has sponsored one of three specialised sailing boats purchased by Yachting Malta, purposely built to be used by persons with a disability.

These boats will be used in adaptive programmes run by the Malta Sailing Federation to provide unrestricted access to sailing for persons with a disability.

2022 is a critical year for para sailing as World Sailing seeks to get the sport reinstated for the Los Angeles Paralympic Games in 2028. Events around para sailing have increased around the world, with five major para sailing world championships taking place around the globe.

“We thought it would be great for people with a disability to be able to experience the joy of sailing in the open sea in a purpose-built boat that allows for full safety and comfort,” Frank Salt director Douglas Salt said.

The Hansa 303 boat is designed to accommodate sailors with disabilities.

The Hansa 303 boat is designed to accommodate sailors with disabilities. Since it caters for a wide array of disabilities, a sailor can find it particularly easy to adapt to it and comfortable to manoeuvre. The Hansa 303 is sailed in over 28 countries and is a recognised world sailing class.

“The company is very conscious and pro-active when it comes to helping out in the philanthropic arena,” Salt added.

“By sponsoring this boat, we hope to bring joy to many children, as they will have the opportunity to practise the sport which they love.”

The inauguration was attended by chairperson Frank Salt, Douglas Salt and other company directors. Also present were Yachting Malta chair John Huber, Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia, Special Olympics Malta president Lydia Abela, as well as representatives of various sailing clubs in Malta.