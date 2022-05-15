On April 29, the Frank Salt Real Estate’s events team organised a day of fun and challenging activities for all the staff at Luxol Grounds.

The real estate agency aims to foster a sense of belonging and unity among its team members, while also instilling a sense of tenacity, which the company considers to be important to face daily challenges.

The winning team comprised Nicole Saliba, Conrad Muscat, Donna Cassar, Mazen Hathout, Claudia Bartolo, Anna Koelewijn, Agnes Camilleri and Andrew Tabone.

The winning team