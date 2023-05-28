Second-time property buyers are in for a treat as the current offer available to clients who buy and sell a property through Frank Salt Real Estate within 12 months has been upgraded to include more vouchers and savings from participating suppliers.

Selling a property and buying a new one at the same time can be a daunting task, requiring careful coordination and navigating through various complexities. It’s a delicate balancing act that often leaves individuals feeling overwhelmed and uncertain, the agency says.

Should one buy or sell first? If one sells before bying, one might end up renting a place to live in the interim, incurring rental costs, whereas buying before selling could prove difficult financially, since the capital from the sale of the first property would be needed to finance the purchase of a new home. One could end up footing the bill for two mortgage payments until one sells. Ideally, the timing is perfect – where one sells first and manages to buy soon after.

A smooth experience

However, with the right help from a trusted estate agent, this seemingly difficult step can be transformed into a smooth experience, Frank Salt Real Estate says.

While this is no easy feat, the agency’s team is dedicated to helping clients navigate through this scenario, while helping them find the new property as well as a buyer for their current home. The company is also throwing in a cash incentive to sweeten the process.

Upon signing the two property contracts, clients would benefit from a contribution of €500 towards their notarial fees. If one is required, the agency will also cover the cost of an energy performance certificate, as well as 50 per cent off the first year of home insurance.

Besides, clients will also be rewarded with several incentives from select furniture and finishings suppliers, including discounts of up to 35 per cent on kitchens and furniture, white goods, flooring and bathroom solutions – and all that is required to turn the newly purchased property into a stylish and loving home. According to the real estate agency, these savings can easily amount to over €15,000.

“Over the years, Frank Salt Real Estate has built a solid base of loyal clients. We recognise the value of establishing a strong rapport with our clients during the process of selling their homes, as it greatly facilitates understanding their future buying needs and assisting them accordingly. With our exceptional second-time buyer programme, we aim to deliver the value one is looking for, while making the journey a pleasant and memorable one,” company director Grahame Salt says.

More details about Frank Salt Real Estate’s Buy and Sell Scheme, including terms and conditions, are available at https://franksalt.com.mt/our-offers/buy-and-sell-through-us-offer/.