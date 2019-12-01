Frank Salt Real Estate’s Commercial Division has been nominated for Europe’s Best Commercial Property Agency top award, having recently also been reconfirmed as Best Commercial Property Agency by the International Property Awards.

The International Property Awards aim to distinguish the highest levels of achievement in a range of property-related fields. These awards are truly global, with entrants allowed from any country. Award categories encompass estate agents, property developers and world-renowned developments, architects, interior designers and many other areas of the residential and commercial property trade.

Award applications are judged by a panel of high-profile international judges, each specialising in specific areas of the property industry. Participants are assessed based on their standing locally and internationally, qualifications and experience of their staff, service standards, marketing activity and other related criteria.

“We are very proud of our commercial team receiving this award,” said director Grahame Salt. “We have operated a professional, fully-fledged commercial division for many years and this is an important part of the Frank Salt Real Estate Group, servicing clients out of our Portomaso office. We are particularly grateful to our clientele who have trusted us with their business requirements. Commercial real estate transactions are very often sensitive in their nature and our professionally trained team as well as our reputation allow our clients to trust us to assist them in the most effective ways possible.”

Rita Schembri, head of the Commercial Property Division, said: “This marks 50 years of sterling service by Frank Salt, a company founded by a visionary person, a trailblazer who set the tone and in whose path we follow. Frank Salt Real Estate was the first real estate agency that recognised that commercial property merits its own expertise and created and invested heavily in this division. Results speak for themselves, reflected in the level of service our division gives to clients. I am proud to have headed this division over the past five years and look forward to further refining our service offer and widening our top-notch client base.”

Frank Salt Real Estate is no new face at the International Property Awards, having also participated and been awarded Best Real Estate Agency for Malta in 2005, 2006 and 2007; again in 2011, winning Malta’s Best Real Estate Agency, Malta’s Best Lettings Agency, Malta’s Best Real Estate Marketing and Best Letting Agency in Europe titles; and in 2014 with Malta’s Best Real Estate Agency and Malta’s Best Letting Agency.