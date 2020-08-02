In today’s property climate, now more than ever, homeowners want peace of mind and proper guidance and support when selling their home. The Managed Sole Agency package, offered by Frank Salt Real Estate, focuses on giving individuals looking to successfully sell their property, access to industry-leading marketing tools as well as a professional dedicated service by one of the company’s sales consultants and management team.

The aim of this new package is to maximise on the potential to sell a property for the best price, in the shortest time possible. In fact, historically, over 70 per cent of the company’s sole agencies sell within 70 days.

This new package will be an improved version of the traditional sole agency package. A professional consultant will be assigned to the property and will become the dedicated point of contact in order to guide the client throughout the sale process, until the successful completion of a sale. Very importantly, a professional valuation will be given and greater marketing efforts will be provided. What’s more – homeowners will also save on agent fees when selling their property.

A home-staging service is also to be provided, whereby Frank Salt Real Estate’s Home Interiors team will offer guidance on the presentation of one’s home, as well as stage it for professional photos, a video tour as well as a virtual tour. The company has teamed up with a US partner to deliver state-of-the-art video tour technology to help showcase the property locally and abroad, and with a German prop-tech application provider to offer virtual tour technology.

“Our company has a proven and impressive track record of selling our sole agency listings within the mandated time frame,” Grahame Salt, director at Frank Salt Real Estate, said.

“In today’s high-paced world and the changes in the Maltese real estate market, sellers need a real estate solution that fits in with their needs. We have always prided ourselves in being the benchmark within the local real estate industry and we are constantly looking out for innovative ways to improve our services. Your property is often your biggest asset and, when it comes to selling it, dealing with one agency with one point of contact is the best solution and comes at the lowest cost for our customers. With our new managed sole agency proposition, we have stepped up our game and reduced costs further and we expect our success rate to exceed what we have achieved to date.”

Frank Salt Real Estate will be offering this new package to select properties and give property owners access to a full range of marketing tools and services as well as the benefit of all the right guidance and advice throughout the sale process that only an experienced agency can offer.

Frank Salt Real Estate is known for its professionalism and trustworthiness, with a client base spanning all segments from first-time buyers to the luxury end of the market − all the more reason why they are backing themselves to be the best option available to prospective home owners looking to sell.

Additional information on the new packages can be found at franksalt.com.mt/malta/soleagency.