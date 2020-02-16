Over the last 12 months, Frank Salt Real Estate has embarked on an ambitious refurbishment project of their iconic St Julian’s office block, to bring it in line with today’s office designs and dynamics. Following works on the sales office, the latest modernisation works focused on a new office extension at penthouse level.

The area now hosts a number of the company’s support services, providing capacity for the marketing, accounts, home interiors, customer care, overseas clients and IT departments.

Apart from forming part of Frank Salt Real Estate’s landmark building in the exclusive Paceville and Portomaso area, the penthouse offices enjoy a stunning view of Spinola Palace and Gardens. It boasts of an open plan layout with all the modern comforts and state-of-the-art solutions that one would expect to cater for today’s office environment.

The company long felt the need to consolidate a number of its support services under one roof in an effort to better streamline operations between the divisions, the regional branches and top management. Having them all on one floor should improve communication and increase efficiency in processes.

New office space better accommodates growing team

Frank Salt Real Estate continuously invests in the well-being of its staff, not only by offering attractive packages to its property consultants and employees but also by investing in their well-being.

With a person spending a good part of his or her day at the workplace, a pleasant environment is conducive to a happier and more productive workforce.

More work is currently being done to Frank Salt Real Estate’s head office building, which will also see the full cladding of the facade.

“Given the expanding structures within the Frank Salt Real Estate Group, we needed more head office space and the move to the upper floor of the building has allowed for this, with great new offices for all our admin staff. We hope to soon be finishing off the facade works and inaugurating our newly-refurbished head office building. This building is a very important part of our history, having been our head office in St Julian’s for almost 50 years.” said director Grahame Salt.

“This move represents another significant milestone for our fast-growing real estate company,” added director Douglas Salt.

“The new office space better accommodates our growing team and enables us to hire additional talent to continue to provide industry-leading support and services to our global clients. The additional space will also help drive innovation and provide the opportunity for further expansion into new markets and services.”

More information on the services offered by Frank Salt Real Estate Ltd is available at www.franksalt.com.mt.