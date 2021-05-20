Birkirkara president Frank Zarb has resigned from his post yesterday, a day before the club’s Annual General Meeting, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Zarb had been at the helm of the club for the past four years and had succeeded Adrian Delia who had left his post following his decision to enter politics.

The businessman informed the club of his decision during Thursday’s committee meeting but speculation over his position had been ongoing for a few months as he had hinted that his time as Birkirkara FC president was coming to an end.

Following Zarb’s decision to resign, the club committee were also forced to tender their resignation, with the exception of the secretary who according to MFA rules has to remain in his post before an AGM is called.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta