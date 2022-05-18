Eintracht Frankfurt received a boost on the eve of Wednesday’s Europa League final against Rangers when their speedy forward Jesper Lindstrom was declared fit to play the Seville showdown.

The Dane has missed the last three weeks since injuring a hamstring in the semi-final, first leg win at West Ham.

However, the 22-year-old has looked sharp in training and could start against the Scottish giants.

“He’s fine, he trained well today as he has done in the last few days - no negative reaction,” Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner said Tuesday.

“He is ready to play and I can start thinking about whether we will have him on the bench or start from the beginning.”

