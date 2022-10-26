Eintracht Frankfurt edged closer to qualifying for the Champions League knockouts for the first time, defeating Marseille 2-1 at home on Wednesday.

Goals from Japan’s Daichi Kamada and striker Randal Kolo Muani before the break helped Frankfurt, who are playing their inaugural Champions League season, notch their maiden home win in the competition.

Spurred on by a packed stadium, Frankfurt started the game furiously and had the ball in the back of the net before the fog of the pre-game pyrotechnics had cleared.

