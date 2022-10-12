Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Kroesche said 38-year-old Japanese defender Makoto Hasebe could decide how long he wants to keep playing with the club, despite being the Bundesliga’s oldest player.

Speaking on Wednesday ahead of the German club’s away clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League, Kroesche said the decision was solely up to Hasebe.

“We discussed (with him) that he decides whether he wants to keep playing or not… it’s entirely in his hands,” Kroesche told Sky.

