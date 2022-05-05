Frankfurt police say they made more than 30 arrests in the build-up to Thursday’s Europa League semi-final, second leg clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham.

As a result of skirmishes between Frankfurt and West Ham fans throughout Wednesday night, police say “more than 30 people were arrested”.

Two West Ham fans were knocked unconscious after being attacked by home supporters and treated in hospital, the police also reported.

Officers broke up an estimated group of 800 West Ham fans around the city’s main railway station where “supporters of both teams sought confrontation”.

