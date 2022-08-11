Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic arrived in Turin on Thursday to finalise a move to Juventus on a three-year deal, the Italian Serie A giants announced.

“Filip Kostic has arrived at Caselle airport for his medical visit at Juve,” the club reported.

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reports, Frankfurt will receive around 15 million euros, which could rise as high as 17 million euros with bonuses, for the 29-year-old Serbian international.

Kostic was crucial in Frankfurt’s unlikely run to the Europa League title in 2021-22, which saw him named Europa League player of the season.

The Serbian’s performances had led to speculation he may leave Frankfurt in the summer, with Italy the likely destination.

His exit became clear on Tuesday, when it emerged he had not travelled with the team to Helsinki for their UEFA Super Cup clash with Real Madrid.

Click here for full story