No matter the organisational initiative or training need, FranklinCovey has made its entire library of content available for access to enable local companies and institutions achieve their desired results.

When the Westin Dragonara Resort approached FranklinCovey Malta for a specific training solution, they realised that through the All Access Pass they could expand their reach, achieve their business objectives, and sustainably impact performance with unlimited access to FranklinCovey content.

Designed to tackle the most pressing issues their workforce currently faces, they can now use FranklinCovey content to benefit their organisation thanks to the flexibility in delivering the content through multiple channels; achieve greater impact around specific business-related needs; and dramatically increase the number of people who can be reached at a more sustainable cost per person.

Our goal is to have a client for life

Commenting on the new one-year contract just signed, Malcolm J. Naudi, managing director of FranklinCovey Malta Ltd, said: “We are highly satisfied that we are partnering with The Westin Dragonara Resort on this initiative that FranklinCovey is now adopting as its new business model worldwide. Our goal is to have a client for life, so I look forward on embarking on this new journey with The Westin Dragonara.”

The pass comes complete with tools, assessments, videos, digital learning modules and all of FranklinCovey’s training content – available live in-person and live online. FranklinCovey works with its clients to develop personalised impact journeys that can be integrated into their learning initiatives, certifying in-house corporate trainers to teach any solution and hand-holding clients to ensure they get maximum benefit from the All Access Pass.

The Westin Dragonara Resort general manager Michael Camilleri Kamsky said: “Having worked with FranklinCovey in the past, we know how transformational the content can be. All Access Pass will now enable us to go deeper and wider to make this transformation part of our corporate culture.”