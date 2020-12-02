Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a men’s Champions League game on Wednesday as Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal in a 3-0 win for Juventus over Dynamo Kiev.

The Italian champions were already through to the last 16, along with Group G leaders Barcelona, but can still pip the Spaniards to top spot, sitting three points behind them ahead of their trip to the Camp Nou next Tuesday.

“Another barrier has been broken down, we know that she is very good, which is the most important and fundamental thing,” Juventus chief football officer Fabio Paratici said before the game of Frappart.

The 36-year-old Frappart has already made history as the first woman to referee in Ligue 1, and took charge of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea. She also made her Europa League debut in October.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta