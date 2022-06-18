Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce believes she can run faster than she ever “dreamed possible” and has not given up on appearing at the 2024 Olympics.

“What drives me is I believe I can run faster,” the 35-year-old told a press conference in the French capital on the eve of Saturday’s Diamond League meet.

“I’ve been hungry in that regard and I’ve been focusing on the things that I know will help me to do that, my technique and the different phases of the races. Once I’m able to cement that I definitely think that I will be able to run faster than I ever dreamed possible.”

Despite her age, Fraser-Pryce has been improving her times with a 10.60sec last year, the third fastest time in history, and 10.67sec in her only 100m this season in 2022 in Nairobi last month.

