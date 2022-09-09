Five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stormed back to “remarkable” winning ways when she triumphed in the 100m at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday.

Fraser-Pryce, 35, clocked a meet record-equalising 10.65 seconds for the victory at a sell-out Letzigrund Stadium, just 0.03sec off her personal best.

Jamaican teammate Shericka Jackson came in second in 10.81sec, with Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou rounding out the podium (10.91).

“I am just excited to be here and to have won,” said Fraser-Pryce.

“This was remarkable, and I am very proud that I came away with a 10.65 - I started with a 10.6 and I finish with a 10.6 so there is nothing more I could ask for.”

