Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ensured her quest for a sixth 100m title continued Sunday as a slew of world and Olympic champions safely negotiated heats at Budapest’s National Athletics Centre.

In sweltering conditions, Fraser-Pryce clocked 11.01 seconds in her heat to advance to Monday’s semi-finals (1640 GMT), with the final slated for two hours later the same night.

“I think I have the strength to give my best in the semis and hopefully in the final as well,” the 36-year-old said.

In-form American rival Sha’Carri Richardson set the fastest qualifying time of 10.92sec while another Jamaican favourite, Shericka Jackson, also cruised through her heat.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm coasted through to Monday’s semi-finals of the 400m hurdles, along with main rivals defending champion Alison Dos Santos of Brazil and American Rai Benjamin.

